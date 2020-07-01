Parminder Chopra takes charge as director - finance, PFC

New Delhi: State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday said it has appointed Parminder Chopra as director (finance) of the company. "She succeeds N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30, 2020," the company said in a statement. Chopra was working as executive director (finance) at PFC. With over 32 years of experience, she specialises in handling crucial and core finance functions such as fund mobilisation, corporate accounts, banking, treasury, asset-liability management and stressed asset resolution, the statement said. Before joining PFC, she was associated with key organisations in the power sector like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

