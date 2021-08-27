Paddy planting falls 1.23% due to deficit rains

New Delhi: Area sown to paddy has dipped 1.23 per cent at 388.56 lakh hectares so far in the 2021-22 kharif season due to deficit rains in some states, according to agriculture ministry data released on Friday.

In the same period, area sown to coarse cereals, oilseeds and cotton remained lower, while that of pulses, sugarcane and jute/mesta rose

marginally.

Sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from June. Harvesting commences from October.

As per the India Meteorological Department, there was 10 per cent southwest monsoon rainfall deficit in the country between June 1 and August 25.

There was 13 per cent deficit in rains in central India, 12 per cent in the northwest region and 11 per cent in east and northeast. The south peninsula has received 3 per cent excess rains so far.

As per the ministry data, farmers planted paddy in 388.56 lakh hectares till August 26, as against 393.41 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Total paddy acreage has so far remained marginally lower in most states, except for states like Madhya Pradesh.

For instance, area under paddy in Odisha was down to 31.25 lakh hectares as against 36.04 lakh hectares, while in Telangana it was 17.61 lakh hectares as against 18.79 lakh hectares in the corresponding period of last year.