OYO net loss widens to USD 335 mn in FY19
New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO Hotels & Homes on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to USD 335 million (over Rs 2,390 crore) for the fiscal year ended March 2019, mainly on account of international expansion.
The company had reported a net loss of USD 52 million (over Rs 370 crore) for the preceding fiscal.
Consolidated revenue of the company for 2018-19 stood at USD 951 million as against USD 211 million in the year-ago fiscal.
