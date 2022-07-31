Over 4.52 crore Income Tax Returns filed till July 29

New Delhi: More than 4.52 crore returns have been filed till July 29, the Income tax department said on Saturday, a day before the ITR filing deadline for the financial year 2021-22 ends.

The department issued a public message through its official Twitter handle asking taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the due date.

It said over 4.52 crore ITRs (income tax returns) for the assessment year 2022-23 have been filed till July 29 and that more than 43 lakh returns were filed on that date itself.

"Hope you have filed yours too! If not, pl #FileNow. Due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022," it said. Officials said the finance ministry and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), that frames policy for the tax department, are continuously monitoring the ITR filing exercise.

A "war room" of technical experts working on the portal and the social media team of the CBDT that is gathering individual and public responses to the filing are working together 24x7, a senior officer said.

The officer said issues related to the e-filing portal are being addressed promptly and a response to each and every query raised by the taxpayers is being provided.