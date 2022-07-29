Over 4 crore I-T return filed so far
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Friday said that more than 4 crore returns have been filed through e-filing portal till date for the financial year 2021-22.
"Over 4.09 crore ITRs filed till 28th July, 2022 & more than 36 lakh ITRs filed on 28th July, 2022 itself. The due date to file ITR for AY 2022-23 is 31st July, 2022. Please file your ITR now, if not filed as yet. Avoid late fee," the department said in a tweet.
ITR filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. Taxpayers can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing it.
The I-T department has established an independent portal for e-filing of income tax returns -- incometaxindia.gov.in. Additionally, there are certain private entities, registered by the Income Tax Department that allows taxpayers to e-file through their websites.
