Our mission is to eradicate poverty, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Nitin Gadkari, Minister for MSME, Road Transport & Highways, said that MSME is the backbone of the Indian economy and eradication of poverty is the biggest mission for the government.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Former President, FICCI highlighted that the disruptions caused by COVID-19, has given an opportunity for Indian MSMEs to integrate with the global value chains. As large companies continue to adopt new technologies of automation, AI, IoT and 3D Printing, we need to ensure that our MSMEs are not left behind and seamlessly integrate these technologies in their processes to compete globally, she added.

Harshpati Singhania, Past President, FICCI, talked about the need to look at rural India with a completely new vision and link it with urban India to achieve the objective of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Singhania assured FICCI's commitment to work along with the government in achieving this vision.

Addressing the virtual session 'Role of MSME's in Atmanirbhar Bharat' during FICCI's 93rd Annual General Convention, Gadkari said that we aim to create employment and aid village and small industries to grow. He also said that the government is taking a step towards recognising and facilitating rural entrepreneurs.

"MSMEs contributes 30 per cent to India's GDP, 48 per cent in export and till now, 11 crore jobs have been created by the MSME sector," added Gadkari.

To make India Atmanirbhar, the focus will be to increase the share of manufacturing sector from 24-26 per cent to 30 per cent of GDP. Highlighting the special focus of the Government of India on MSME sector, Gadkari stated that there is a plan to increase the total turnover of Indian rural industry to Rs 2 lakh crores from current Rs 80 thousand crores in the next 2 years.

Speaking about rural industries and Khadi Gram Udyog, he said that the government is focusing on rural industries along with socially and economically backward areas. "We want to focus on rural industry for gaining and creating employment potential and growth which is a potential route to the eradication of poverty, is our mission." The rural industry needs guidance, innovation and technology and that is where urban India must facilitate them," he said. "Concentrating on Gaon, Gareeb, Majdoor and Kisan is the highest priority of the government," said Gadkari.

He further mentioned that India is at the edge of becoming one of the most significant players in electric vehicles and urged carmakers to promote alternative fuel. "Swadeshi alternative in the country without compromising on quality and cost is the main mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat," noted Gadkari.