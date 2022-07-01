Oppn leaders slam BJP, Nupur Sharma after SC remarks

New Delhi/kolkata: The Opposition on Friday launched a scathing attack on the government over the Supreme Court's observations against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, and accused it of creating an "environment of anger and hatred" in the country.



The Congress said the Supreme Court has rightly called out Sharma for being responsible for igniting emotions across the country with her remark against the Prophet, and that the ruling party should hang its head in shame.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an "environment of anger and hatred" in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.

"It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment... This environment of anger and this environment of hatred. And frankly, the creation of this environment in the country is an anti-national act," he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the court has strengthened the party's resolve to fight "destructively divisive ideologies."

Calling the Court's observations "crucial and far-reaching", party's chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said, "These remarks by the Supreme Court, which resonate with the entire country, should make the party in power hang its head in shame." "The Supreme Court has held a mirror to this government and called out the base ugliness of its actions. It is no secret that the BJP seeks to profit from inflaming communal passions. Today, the Supreme Court has strengthened the resolve in every single one of us who are fighting these destructively divisive ideologies," he said in a statement.

The TMC welcomed the Supreme Court's terse observations in connection with a Nupur Sharma case, slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for "sheltering her."

The ruling party of Bengal also urged the Delhi Police to arrest the former BJP spokesperson for her recent remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

"SC notes @NupurSharmaBJP 'single-handedly responsible' for setting the 'country on fire'; leading to brutal Udaipur murder. 'Nobody dares to touch you (Sharma). That shows your clout'," the party tweeted, quoting the apex court's remarks. Pillorying Shah and the Delhi Police, who report to Shah, the party said, "Shame on the Home Minister @AmitShah & @DelhiPolice for sheltering her."

The Left parties also hit out at the government over the Supreme Court's observations.

"We hope that beyond words, if according to Supreme Court, Ms Sharma is responsible for starting the hate spiral & most recent reprehensible cycle of violence, she will be proceeded upon as per law...," CPI general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

"But if the law does not act against her and others like her promoted by the party, who sow discord, separatism and damage India, the wrong message would be go out. We would find many more like her mushrooming from the RSS/BJP's hate factory and on vitriolic TV debates," he said.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam tweeted, "Red carpet for Nupur Sarma, prison cells for Teesta and Sreekumar! Comments from Supreme Court should alert Modi Govt. Irresponsiblity, driven by bigotry should n't be hall mark of any spokesperson. Such elements caused Udaipur incident.They should apologise to People & Nation."

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the Centre is pressuring Delhi police not to take action against Sharma and urged PM Narendra Modi to let the law take its course.