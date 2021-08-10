ONGC's share in India's oil, gas output rises over last three years

New Delhi: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has seen its share in India's oil and gas production rise over the last three years.

"The share of ONGC's crude oil production in the country's total crude oil output has increased from 61.7 per cent in 2018-19 to 66.5 per cent in 2020-21," Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The same was also true for gas. ONGC operates the country's oldest fields where a natural decline in output has set in.

ONGC's production has declined but it is slower than the national average. "Challenges faced in operation of exploration and production activities are generic and ONGC is taking appropriate steps to address these," he said.

ONGC produced 21.11 million tonne (MT) out of the national output of 34.2 MT in 2018-19. In 2020-21, ONGC produced 20.273 MT out of the national output of 30.49 MT.

"The share of ONGC's natural gas production in the total natural gas output has increased from 75.3 per cent in 2018-19 to 77.1 per cent in 2020-21," he said. It produced 24.74 billion cubic meters of gas out of the total output of 32.87 bcm in 2018-19. In 2020-21, it produced 22.09 bcm out of 28.67 bcm total output.