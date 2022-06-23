ONGC Videsh announces new oil discovery in Llanos Basin, Colombia
New Delhi: ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has made an oil discovery in a block in Colombia, the company said on Thursday.
The discovery was made in the recently drilled well, Urraca-1X, in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia, it said in a statement.
The well Urraca-1X was spudded on April 20, 2022, and drilled to a target depth of 10,956 feet, encountering 17 feet thick oil-bearing
sands.
The well flowed 600 barrels per day of oil during testing.
"Oil discovery in the Lower Mirador play in this well opens up new areas for further exploration in the northern part of the block," it said.
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) had earlier discovered commercial oil in the Lower Sand pay in Mariposa and Indico fields in the block in 2017 and 2018, respectively, which are currently commercially producing at the rate of 20,000 barrels of oil per day.
Block CPO-5 was awarded to OVL in the 2008 bid round of Colombia. The firm holds 70 per cent participating interest in the block along with operatorship, while the remaining 30 per cent is held by
Geopark.
OVL has a significant presence in the oil and gas sector in Colombia, with three other exploratory blocks in the country and joint ownership of the oil-producing company Mansarovar Energy Colombia Ltd (MECL).
"Oil discovery in a new play in the block with the well Urraca-1X reiterates the technical and operational prowess of ONGC Videsh and adds one more feather in its cap towards the extensive
Exploration and Drilling campaign in Colombia," the statement added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Victim's body handed over to another family 'by mistake', say cops23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Rohini: 1 dead, 8 rescued as fire breaks out at building23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
HC grants interim protection from arrest to couple in cheating case23 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT
10-yr-old boy dies in freak accident while enacting stunt video23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT
'Movement of files in govt depts to be done digitally by June-end'23 Jun 2022 7:40 PM GMT