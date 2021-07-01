ONGC spots 3 oil & natural gas sources in North 24-Parganas

KOLKATA: After Baigachi, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) has stumbled upon three oil and natural gas sources at Amdanga, Bongaon and Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas.



The land for the drill site has already been earmarked in these places. The ONGC has plans to take necessary action in determining the exact quantity of oil and natural gas at these sites.

The ONGC has already sent a letter to the state government to seek permission for acquiring the land. After receiving the nod, it has plans to purchase the land from respective owners and start work for the drill site.

The ONGC has already taken a major step by commencing oil production from the well at Baigachi in Ashoknagar I Bengal Basin in North 24-Parganas a few months back.

After Ashoknagar I, if oil and natural gas production can be done from these three sites then the entire economic and employment scenario in the Barasat sub-division will get a major boost.

It has been learnt that the ONGC has earmarked five acres under Bhurkunda Gram panchayat at Ashoknagar for its drill site. They have also spoken with 20 owners of the entire land.

However, the nod of the state government is essential for further work at the site, so permission has already been sought.

Besides this place, a similar source of oil and natural gas has been found at Kamdebpur in Bongaon and Raipur mouja in Amdanga.

The discovery has invited discussions among experts in the oil sector on whether North 24-Parganas has the potential of rich oil and natural gas sources like Digboi in Assam.