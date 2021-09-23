ONGC organises a bouquet of activities

New Delhi: As a part of celebrations of the 75th year of the nation's Independence, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) organised visits of students from Kendriya Vidyalaya and engineering colleges to its oil-fields in different parts

of India.

These field trips have aroused the interest of the younger generation of India in the oil and gas business, which is a vital element of India's energy independence. All field trips were organised following adherence to all COVID-19 protocol.

Under this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, ONGC has also drawn up an elaborate plan to organize study visits of 25 groups, each comprising around 100 students, during September 2021 to January 2022.

Under this plan, ONGC has already completed field visits for five groups of students. The study visits during 1 to 15 September were organized at five different assets of ONGC at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Ankleshwar, Cambay and Cauvery. The trips exposed the students to the various nuances of the energy business and the science and technology behind those.

At Mehsana Asset of ONGC in north Gujarat, 96 students of Government Engineering College of Patan were taken to the Sobhasan Central Tank Farm (CTF) in four batches for an exposure to the operations of an oilfield.

Senior technical ONGC executives at Mehsana interacted with the students and explained the intricacies of operations during the two-day visit during 13-14

September 2021.