ONGC now has one of most gender-inclusive Boards in industry

New Delhi: Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) now has one of the most gender-inclusive Boards of Directors in the upstream oil and gas industry. With the joining of Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal on 19 April 2022, ONGC now has three women Directors in its 14-member Board, a rare feat in the upstream sector where the leadership space is primarily dominated by men.

There are two Full Time (functional) Directors in Board - CMD (Additional Charge) & Director (HR) Dr. Alka Mittal and Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal - being Key Managerial Persons (KMPs). This makes a third of the KMPs women, a best-in-class feature vis-à-vis gender inclusiveness.

Additionally, Reena Jaitly is one of the seven (7) Independent Directors, which makes the total count of women Directors in the Maharatna to three. ONGC Board includes a Government Nominee Director also.

The gender-balance in the ONGC Board is unmatched in the Indian upstream and downstream industry. There are limited number of Women Directors, especially as Key Managerial Persons in the upstream and downstream Industry in the country.