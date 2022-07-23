ONGC inks gas sale pacts for Khubal field in Tripura
Agartala: The ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) has inked gas sale agreements with GAIL India and Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL) to monetise its upcoming field at Khubal in North Tripura district, an official said on Saturday.
Under the agreement, the GAIL and AGCL will receive 50,000 standard cubic metre of gas each from Khubal Gas Gathering Station (GGS), he said.
Once it starts production, Khubal will be the tenth producing field of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Tripura. Khubal GGS will have a capacity to process 0.44 MMSCMD (4,40,000 standard cubic meters) of gas for which the process of construction has already been started,
he added.
"It marks a momentous occasion not just for ONGC, GAIL and AGCL but for the people of Northeast as well, as it means more gas will find its way into industries and people's homes, positively impacting living standards," asset manager of ONGC Tripura Tarun Malik said.
