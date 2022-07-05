ONGC contributes Rs 7.5 crore to Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund
New Delhi: Standing in solidarity with the people of Assam, Energy Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has contributed Rs 7.5 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected north-eastern State.
ONGC CMD Dr. Alka Mittal along with Director (Onshore) Anurag Sharma, met the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli was also present during the meeting. They expressed their profound pain on the heavy loss of lives and livelihood in the State due to the floods, while handing over the relief.
Speaking after meeting with the Chief Minister, ONGC CMD Dr. Alka Mittal said ONGC has been and will be always with the people of Assam, who are battling unprecedented floods in the majority of its districts.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Twitter moves HC seeking review of Centre's orders to block content5 July 2022 8:15 PM GMT
Assam floods: 11.17 lakh still affected, four more deaths5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
'Administrative delays will create problems for state'5 July 2022 8:07 PM GMT
Talks to convert Delhi into full UT, alleges Kejriwal; says move will...5 July 2022 8:06 PM GMT
Panel to look into non-answering of MLAs' questions by services dept5 July 2022 8:05 PM GMT