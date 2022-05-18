Oilmeals exports in April rise 10% to 3.34L tonnes
New Delhi: Oilmeals export increased by 10 per cent in April to nearly 3.34 lakh tonnes on higher shipments of rapeseed meal, according to industry data.
In a statement, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said the export of oilmeals in April 2022 is provisionally reported at 3,33,972 tonnes compared to 3,03,705 tonnes in the same month last year.
Rapeseed meal exports increased to 2,29,207 tonnes during April from 93,984 tonnes in March 2022.
SEA pointed out that the exports of oilmeals fell to 23.8 lakh tonnes last fiscal year from 36.8 lakh tonnes in previous year. In term of value, exports declined to Rs 5,600 crore from Rs 8,900 crore in 2020-21.
In the current year (2022-23), the exports of oilmeals are likely to be lower.
India is totally out priced in the international market in the case of soyabean meal due to high price of soybean in the domestic market.
South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh and Taiwan are the major importers of Indian oilmeals.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation...18 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Mamata coins new slogan 'Ami Noi Amra' at district meeting18 May 2022 7:22 PM GMT
SC rules out branches of NGT in all states and UTs18 May 2022 7:20 PM GMT
ISRO lines up Azadisat, 75 student satellites for launch this year18 May 2022 7:18 PM GMT
Three-year-old boy among 12 killed in factory wall collapse18 May 2022 7:17 PM GMT