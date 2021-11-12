Oil Min seeks PM's nod for 3-member SCSC

New Delhi: The Petroleum Ministry has sought Prime Minister's approval to form a three-member 'Search-cum-Selection Committee' (SCSC) headed by PESB chairperson to shortlist the chairman-cum-managing director of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).



In line with government guidelines of 12 February 2015, the ministry has included Petroleum Secretary as a panel member with former Indian Oil Chairman B Ashok filling the second member slot as an 'outside expert of eminence'.

The opening steps come more than five months after the government head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) rejected all nine applicants interviewed for the post of ONGC CMD and passed

the onus on a 'Search Committee' to be constituted in the PESB.

While rejecting the shortlisted candidates on June 4, PESB said a Search Committee was required for selecting the CMD "keeping in view the strategic importance and vision for the company and its future".

India's biggest oil and gas producer is being run by an ad hoc chief since last April after Shashi Shanker superannuated on March 31. Senior-most Director (Finance) Subhash Kumar has been officiating as CMD with temporary three-month appointments. He retires on December 31 this year.

The Ministry's letter to Department of Personnel & Training seeks approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for the SCSC as well as "to consider Central Government Officers including those

of the Armed Forces of the Union and also the All India Services on immediate absorption basis".

The Prime Minister is the sole deciding member in the ACC which has the Home Minister as the second

member since 18 June 2014 notification wherein "Approval of the Home Minister will be obtained ex post facto in the ACC".

The February 2015 guidelines allow an SCSC chaired by PESB Chairman with not

more than five members including the Chairman and the administrative secretary and at least one 'outside expert of eminence'.

It says the SCSC proposal must be initiated by the administrative ministry and approved by the Cabinet Secretary. The SCSC will furnish only one name to the ministry with PESB chairman keeping a reserve name in a sealed envelope in his/her personal

custody.