Oil India's net profit rises by 206% to Rs 1,555.49 cr in Q1 FY23
New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) has reported 206 per cent increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) during Q1 FY23 at Rs 1,555.49 crore from Rs 507.94 crore in Q1 FY22.
The turnover has increased by 96.36 per cent to Rs 6,029.86 crore during Q1 FY23 vis-à-vis Rs 3,070.78 crore in
Q1 FY22. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 FY23 also increased to Rs 14.34/share from Rs 4.68/share for Q1 FY22.
The company realised average crude price of $112.73 / bbl in Q1 FY23 vis-à-vis $67.15 / bbl in Q1 FY22. Average Natural Gas price for Q1 FY23 also increased to $6.10 / MMBTU vis-à-vis $1.79 / MMBTU during Q1 FY22.
The firm has reported increase of 4.14 per cent in its Crude Oil production for Q1 FY23 to 0.779 MMT vis-à-vis 0.748 MMT of production in Q4 FY22 as well as
Q1 FY22.
Natural Gas production for Q1 FY23 was also higher at 771 MMSCM vis-à-vis 734 MMSCM in Q4 FY22 and 711 MMSCM in Q1 FY22, registering increase of 5.04 per cent sequentially and 8.44 per cent over corresponding quarter last year.
OIL's group turnover has recorded rise of 86.51 per cent increase to Rs 11,566.93 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 6,201.88 crore in Q1 FY22.
Group PAT of OIL for Q1 FY23 also increased to Rs 3,230.23 crore from Rs 1,214.65 crore in Q1 FY22.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
RBI issues strict norms to prevent malpractice10 Aug 2022 5:29 PM GMT
PE/VC investments plummet by 69% in July to $3 billion during July'10 Aug 2022 5:28 PM GMT
DoT invites application from cos looking to set up private network10 Aug 2022 5:28 PM GMT
Bourses close flat amid profit booking in IT10 Aug 2022 5:27 PM GMT
BoB to hike MCLR rates by up to 0.2% from Aug 1210 Aug 2022 5:27 PM GMT