Oil India moves SC against DoT seeking Rs 48,000 cr payment
New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Wednesday said it has filed a clarificatory/modificatory petition in the Supreme Court against a Rs 48,000 crore demand raised by the telecom department on cumulative revenue of Rs 1.47 crore it had earned on an NLD telecom licence. Following the October 24 Supreme Court ruling that non-telecom revenues of telecom firms such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea should be included for considering payments of government dues, the telecom department asked OIL to pay Rs 48,000 crore in principal dues together with interest and penalty. The dues sought are double the net worth of OIL.
"OIL had obtained a National Long Distance Service Licence (NLD Licence) to establish Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition System (SCADA System) for control, management, and protection of OIL's pipeline network used for transportation of crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products," the company said in a statement.
The NLD licence is predominantly used for the SCADA system and only the spare bandwidth capacity is leased out to other telecom operators. "As per the licence terms, licence fee is to be paid on gross total revenue from services provided under the NLD licence. Since the award of NLD licence, the cumulative revenue of Rs 1.47 crore is earned by OIL from the leasing of spare bandwidth capacity on which all applicable licence fee and other statutory dues as per licence terms have been paid by OIL regularly," it said.
The company said based on the recent Supreme Court judgment "Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued demand notices to OIL also seeking payment of licence fee on total reported revenue including revenue from sale of crude oil, natural gas etc, which neither relate to the NLD licence nor can be treated as supplementary/ value-added services related to the NLD licence."
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
CAA discriminates against Gorkhas, says Mamata22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
CAA pleas: Supreme Court gives Centre 4 weeks to respond22 Jan 2020 5:53 PM GMT
Finalise a venue: Mayawati, Akhilesh accept Amit Shah's...22 Jan 2020 5:52 PM GMT
Blue Corner Notice issued against fugitive Nithyananda22 Jan 2020 5:51 PM GMT
Mumbai's eateries, malls to remain open 24x7 from Jan 27:...22 Jan 2020 5:50 PM GMT