Oil India inks MoU with 5 leading Universities of Northeast India

Duliajan: Oil India Limited (OIL) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five leading universities of the Northeast India, namely Gauhati University, Dibrugarh University, Manipur University, Nagaland University and Rajiv Gandhi University at OIL's Field Headquarters,

Duliajan, Assam on October 12, 2022.

The MoU was ceremoniously signed by K C Kalita, HoD-CoEES, OIL and respective representatives from the participating Universities; Dr. Paramananda Sonowal, Registrar, Dibrugarh University; Prof. Ratul Mahanta, Academic Registrar, Gauhati University; Prof. W C Singh, Registrar, Manipur University; Dr. Anthony V Richa, Dy. Registrar, Nagaland University and Dr. Chandra Sekaran, Assistant Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University.

Dr Ranjit Rath, Chairman & Managing Director, OIL along with other Functional Directors, Resident Chief Executive and senior representatives of the universities graced the MoU signing ceremony at Duliajan.