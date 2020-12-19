Offering humanitarian food aid to neighbours: India at WTO

New Delhi: India has always been at the forefront to provide food assistance at humanitarian and non-commercial grounds to the vulnerable populations of its neighbouring countries, according to a statement made by New Delhi at the General Council meeting of the WTO.

In 2019 alone, the WFP (World Food Programme) had sourced about 11,000 metric tons of pulses, sorghum, wheat, and rice from India to assist vulnerable populations, it said.

It added that over the last five decades, India's consistent actions underlined its commitment to the cause of food-security and the work of the WFP.

"India has always been at the forefront of offering non-commercial, humanitarian food assistance bilaterally to the vulnerable populations of its neighbouring countries with in-kind food donations," it said.

This was part of a statement delivered by India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO (World Trade Organisation) at the General Council meeting on a proposal on agriculture export prohibitions or restrictions relating to the WFP (World Food Programme).

The three-day meeting ended on Friday. This proposal was on the agenda among other matters. India has stated that this proposal gives a feeling that "we are trying to manufacture" a problem to show some solution by the WTO on this sensitive issue ignoring the overall aspect of food security for all.