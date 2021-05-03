Odisha records highest ever OGST collection in April

Bhubaneswar: Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has recorded the highest ever OGST (Odisha Good and Services Tax) collection since the inception of GST during April of the current financial year, an official said on Monday.

The state has collected OGST of Rs 1,126.67 crore during April this year, the Finance department official said.

The state had collected Rs 927.60 crore OGST during April 2019 and Rs 360.36 crore during last April 2020 (affected by COVID), he said.

The previous highest OGST collection was Rs 954.62 crore collected in March 2021. The sharp rise in OGST collection during April this year is a result of better compliance, increased collection from the iron and steel sector as well as collection from matured GST demand made by tax officers after return scrutiny, he said.

The Odisha government has also collected Rs 952.43 crore CGST, Rs 1157.05 crore IGST and Rs 613.33 crore cess during the first month of this fiscal year.

The total GST collection during April 2021 is also the highest ever with Rs 3,849.48 crore against Rs 2,955.60 crore collected during April 2019 and Rs 774.29 crore collected during April 2020.

Since all VAT paying dealers (petrol and liquor) had paid tax till March 25 during the month of March itself, the balance collection of remaining five days i.e. Rs 218.95 crore was collected during April 2021 with a growth rate of 68.28 per cent, he said.

Out of the above, collection from petroleum products registered a growth of 175.31 per cent with collection of Rs 166.87 crore in April 2021 against Rs 60.61 crore in

April 2020.