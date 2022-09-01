Odisha holds Investors' Meet and Curtain raiser for Make in Odisha Conclave'2022

New Delhi: In a continuing effort to be the country's leading investment destination, the Government of Odisha, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), hosted a Investors' Meet and Curtain raiser for Make in Odisha conclave in New Delhi.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister - Industries, MSME & Energy, Government of Odisha, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, Hemant Sharma (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Skill Development & Technical Education and Chairman-IDCO and Chairman-IPICOL, Government of Odisha, Start-up Odisha, Md. Sadique Alam, Director of Industries-Odisha, Arun Chawla Director General, FICCI, and senior officials from the industries department & IPICOL were present at the meeting, which was attended by ambassadors from over 30 countries and over 500 delegates, representing various industries from across India.

Suresh Chandra Mahapatra Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, welcomed the august gathering and initiated the Ambassadors' meeting by stating that the team from Odisha led by Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik is there to apprise everyone present about the state's flagship investment summit, the Make in Odisha Conclave'22 and invite them to participate in the event.

Mahapatra shed light on how Odisha has been one of the major breakout states in the country in terms of development, registering impressive GSDP growth rates year-after-year and industrializing at break-neck speed. Odisha has had an impressive ride soaring even higher with a strong foundation that has been laid under the leadership of our hon'ble Chief minister.

Addressing the esteemed guests Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha, extended his warmest of greetings to the dignitaries stated that "Odisha is one of the fastest growing economies in India and has consistently grown above the national average in the last decade and a half. We are fast emerging as a major industrial destination in eastern India because of our natural resource advantage and strategic location."