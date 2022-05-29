NTPC's GEM initiative instills life skills in young girls
New Delhi: Under the ongoing NTPC Girl Empowerment Mission 2022, 120 young girls are participating in different sessions for improving their skills at NTPC Dadri.
They are being provided training on different subjects and are being engaged in extracurricular activities such as outdoor games etc.
The girls are showing great enthusiasm for learning and acquiring skills.
NTPC's flagship CSR initiative, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), has reached new heights of success in helping young girls to realise their goals.
To educate the young girls about the importance of safety, the CISF department conducted an emergency mock drill for the young girls and also provided training on safety preparedness during an unforeseen emergency.
The girls also participated in early morning yoga sessions organised to help them understand the importance of Yoga for a sound mental and physical health.
They were taught several yoga asanas and were encouraged to take a step toward wellbeing.
Under the Swachhata Pakhwada 2022, a theme-based painting competition was also conducted at NTPC Dadri. Students of the Girl Empowerment Mission- 2022 participated in the competition and showed their creativity on the theme of cleanliness and good health.
GEM programme has empowered girls from across the country and made them aware of basic education, health and self-defence.
With this initiative, NTPC aims to help these girls break the glass ceiling and dispel the misconception about female foeticide in rural areas.
The initiative has created a space for the children to showcase their talents and capabilities.
NTPC has gained considerable praise for its support of girls' empowerment, with a particular focus on girls from villages near NTPC
projects.
NTPC is carrying out its GEM programme in around 35 project areas this year.
