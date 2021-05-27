NTPC takes initiatives to curb infections; sets up 600 O2 beds

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC has taken various efforts to deal with the COVID situation, including setting up of 600 oxygen beds and 1,200 isolation beds at its projects and surrounding areas.

In a statement on Thursday, the power ministry said NTPC has not only ensured uninterrupted power supply during the second wave of COVID but has also made significant efforts to combat the spread of COVID by enhancing medical infrastructure in different parts of the country.

NTPC came forward and developed more than 600 oxygen beds and 1,200 isolation beds at its different projects and surroundings on a war-footing basis in a span of one week which proved to be life saviour for many, including the general public, the statement said.

The company has been working in close coordination with the state and district administration and has augmented medical infrastructure even in remote locations. In the NCR (National Capital Region) alone, NTPC has set up 200 oxygen-supported beds and 140 isolation.

This infrastructure in NCR has been set up at Dadri, Noida and Badarur which have facility of oxygen support, COVID testing, invasive and non-invasive ventilators besides 24X7 nursing and medical care. This has been created at a cost of Rs 30 crore, as per the statement. NTPC has engaged more than 40 doctors, hundreds of paramedical and supporting staff and seven round-the-lock oxygen-supported ambulances to manage the facility. A 500-bed hospital at a cost of Rs 400 crore, with state-of-the-art facility constructed by NTPC in Sundragarh, Odisha in a record time has been converted into a COVID hospital. The company has also provided 20 ventilators.

Further, the company is providing additional 40 ventilators to the hospital and NTPC Darlipali is extending assistance for setting up 30 ICU beds in Jharsuguda.

According to the statement, NTPC has created 250 oxygen-supported beds, 20 HDUs (High Dependency Units) and 10 ICUs (Intensive Care Units) at district hospital of Khargone, Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 2.24 crore. In Jharkhand, the company has provided Rs 53 lakh-financial assistance to set up 15 ICU beds along with oxygen supply system at a community health centre.