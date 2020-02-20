NTPC, RSDCL to develop solar park in Jaisalmer
New Delhi: Public sector major NTPC and Rajasthan Solarpark Development Company Ltd (RSDCL), a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL), on Thursday signed signed an 'Implementation Support' agreement to develop a 925 megawatt (MW) capacity Nokh Solar Park at Nokh in Jaisalmer.
As per the agreement, the RSDCL will develop infrastructure in the solar park and NTPC will develop the solar projects. The agreement is likely to bring investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore in the state, said an official statement.
Rajasthan Energy Minister B.D. Kalla said that the state government has given many relaxations and facilities in the recently-issued Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy, 2019 and Rajasthan Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy, 2019. He appealed to the stakeholders and investors present at the ceremony to come forward and avail the benefits of the policies and tap the "untapped vast" potential of solar and wind energy available in the state.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Govt looks at balancing act on AGR dues20 Feb 2020 5:45 PM GMT
Centre releases Rs 19,950 cr GST compensation to states20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
24x7 power supply by bundling renewable with thermal power20 Feb 2020 5:44 PM GMT
RBI rate committee torn between growth concerns, inflation...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT
India gives licences for importing 5 lakh tonnes refined...20 Feb 2020 5:43 PM GMT