NTPC, RSDCL to develop solar park in Jaisalmer

New Delhi: Public sector major NTPC and Rajasthan Solarpark Development Company Ltd (RSDCL), a subsidiary of Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Ltd (RRECL), on Thursday signed signed an 'Implementation Support' agreement to develop a 925 megawatt (MW) capacity Nokh Solar Park at Nokh in Jaisalmer.

As per the agreement, the RSDCL will develop infrastructure in the solar park and NTPC will develop the solar projects. The agreement is likely to bring investment of more than Rs 4,000 crore in the state, said an official statement.

Rajasthan Energy Minister B.D. Kalla said that the state government has given many relaxations and facilities in the recently-issued Rajasthan Solar Energy Policy, 2019 and Rajasthan Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy, 2019. He appealed to the stakeholders and investors present at the ceremony to come forward and avail the benefits of the policies and tap the "untapped vast" potential of solar and wind energy available in the state.