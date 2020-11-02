NTPC reports PAT for Q2 at Rs 3,504.80 cr

New Delhi: The country's largest power generator, NTPC Ltd. with a group installed capacity of 62910 MW, declared the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2020 on 2 November, 2020.

The gross generation of NTPC in H1 FY21 was 127.86 Billion units as against 130.14 Billion units during the corresponding period of previous year. NTPC Coal stations achieved PLF of 61.26 per cent in H1 FY21 as against the National Average PLF of 49.58 per cent.

On standalone basis, in Q2 FY21, total income was Rs 26,023.33 crore as against Rs 23,658.23 crore in Q2 FY20, registering an increase of 10 per cent. On half-yearly basis, the total income was Rs 50,044.33 crore as against Rs 48,177.04 crore in H1 FY20, registering an increase of 3.88 per cent.

PBT for Q2 FY21 was Rs 3,666.93 crore, as against Rs 3,497.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year registering an increase of 4.84 per cent. On half-year basis, PBT was Rs 6,564.72 crore as against Rs 6,660.11 crore in

H1 FY20.

Profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY21 was Rs 3,504.80 crore, as against Rs 3,262.44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year registering an increase of 7.43 per cent. On half-year basis, PAT was Rs 5,974.96 crore as against Rs 5,865.23 crore in H1 FY20.

The Board of Directors have approved the Buyback of up to 19.79 crore equity shares at Rs115 for an amount up to Rs2,275.75 crore as a part of Capital restructuring.