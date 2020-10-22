NTPC ranks first among Indian PSUs in Forbes' 'World's Best Employer 2020'

New Delhi: State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has featured on the top on the list of Indian PSUs under 'World's Best Employer 2020', published by Forbes.



The recognition is testimony to the NTPC's commitment towards inculcating best in class practices that are thoughtfully designed and robustly executed, the company said in a statement.

During the lockdown phase and the subsequent unlock period, NTPC's learning and development strategy moulded itself significantly to further evolve as per the requirement of the current scenario, the power producer said. Its training methodology enriched the lives of thousands of its employees through intensive digitisation and online training enabling them to avail services even from remote locations, it added.

The modules have helped thousands of workforce from NTPC to grow and think beyond the professional sphere.

NTPC has been successfully innovating and introducing people practices in the domain of hiring; engagement; diversity and inclusion; rewards and recognition; and performance management.