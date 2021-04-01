NTPC posts power generation of 314 BU

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it recorded the highest-ever power generation of 314 billion units (BU) in 2020-21, with a growth of 8.2 per cent over 2019-20.

"NTPC, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever group generation of 314 BU in FY21, a growth of 8.2 per cent compared to previous year," the company said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 270.9 BU in 2020-21, an increase of 4.3 per cent over the previous year.

During 2020-21, the NTPC group also recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,192.42 million units (group) and 990.65 million units (NTPC). The coal plants registered a PLF (plant load factor or capacity utilisation) of 66 per cent with an availability factor of 91.43 per cent.

In another feat, Singrauli Unit-1 in Uttar Pradesh, the first and the oldest unit of NTPC, which was commissioned 39 years ago, and Korba Unit-2 in Chhattisgarh, commissioned 37 years ago, have achieved over 100 per cent PLF.