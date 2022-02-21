NTPC pays interim dividend worth Rs 3,879 cr for FY2022

New Delhi: India's largest integrated power company, NTPC Ltd has paid an interim dividend of Rs. 3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22. The dividend paid is 40% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company.

This is the 29th consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid dividend.

The total installed capacity of the company is 67,832.30 MW having 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects. Mpost