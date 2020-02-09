NTPC Ltd features among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020-Top 30

New Delhi: 2020: NTPC Ltd, India's largest power producer has been featured among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020-Top 30. NTPC has been recognised as one of India's Best Workplaces for creating an environment of high-trust, high-performance culture and imbibing aspects of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie among its employees.

Commending NTPC's work culture that embraces diversity at all levels, Great Place to Work® Institute said: "NTPC Limited has successfully created a Great Place to Work for all their employees as they have excelled on the 5 dimensions that are a hallmark of a high-trust, high-performance culture. In a rigorous assessment process conducted by the Great Place to Work® Institute, NTPC Limited met the minimum criteria on the Trust Index Employee Survey, on the consistency of experience across all demographics and on the Culture Audit People Practices Framework, to clear the first level i.e. getting Great Place to Work-Certified™."

"NTPC continues to provide its people with superlative work experience. Whether it is a professional enrichment or personal support, NTPC has best in class practices that are thoughtfully designed and robustly executed. The efforts to constantly re-invent and keep up with the times are commendable. The never-ending spirit to serve communities and thereby the nation makes NTPC truly worthy of its title of a Maharatna" Great Place to Work added.

NTPC has been constantly innovating and pioneering people practices in the domain of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, training & development, and performance management. NTPC has recently initiated an 'NTPC Series' on success stories beyond official work, Ambition, Growth, Success Beyond Work' on the achievements of employees beyond their official assignments.

The 'Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2020' recognition is given by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture at workplaces around the world.