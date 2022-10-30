NTPC H1 FY23 net rises by 9.82% to `7,048.16 cr

New Delhi: The Country's largest power generator- NTPC Ltd., with a present group installed capacity of more than 70 GW, declared unaudited financial results for Q2/H1 FY23 on Saturday.

NTPC Group generated 204 Billion Units in H1 FY23 as compared to 177 Billion Units in H1 FY22, an increase of ~15 per cent.

NTPC's standalone gross generation in H1 FY23 is 176 Billion Units as compared to 151 Billion Units in the corresponding previous period, registering an increase of 16 per cent.

NTPC Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 77.27 per cent as against the National Average of 64.46 per cent during H1 FY23.

On standalone basis, total income of NTPC for H1 FY23 is Rs 82,536.63 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of Rs 58,153.09 crore, registering an increase of 41.93 per cent.

PAT for H1 FY23 is Rs 7,048.16 crore as against Rs 6,417.66 crore in H1 FY22, registering an increase of 9.82 per cent.

On consolidated basis, total income of the group for H1 FY23 is Rs 88,242.22 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of Rs 63,486.27 crore, registering an increase of 39 per cent.

PAT of the group for H1 FY23 is Rs 7,395.44 crore as against corresponding previous period PAT of Rs 7,134.67 crore, registering an increase of 3.65 per cent.