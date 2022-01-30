NTPC gets recognised among India's Best Workplaces

New Delhi: India's largest integrated energy producer, NTPC Ltd. was bestowed with the 'India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022 – Top 30' recognition by the Great Place to Work Institute. This is fifth year in a row, NTPC has been bestowed with the recognition.

In the 5th edition of India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, 132 organizations in the Manufacturing sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, Great Place to Work has identified the Top 30 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing 2022. These organizations excel both on people practices that they have designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

This recognition from the Great Place to Work India mirrors NTPC's commitment towards creating and sustaining an ideal environment for its employees, associates and partners. It is also a testimony of the maturity of the HR Policies at NTPC and the commitment of the senior management of NTPC towards achieving the holistic development and well-being of its employees and stakeholders.

To reaffirm its commitment towards diversity and inclusion, NTPC has recruited an all-Female Engineers batch recently, a pioneering move in the sector.