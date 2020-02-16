NTPC converts municipal solid waste and agro residue to Energy
New Delhi: NTPC Ltd has successfully implemented a technology to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) into high Gross calorific value (GCV) fuel that can be co-fired in conventional boilers at its Dadri Plant in Delhi NCR. In doing so, NTPC has achieved a rare feat of being among the global pioneers to convert waste to energy. Presently, on a daily basis, 20 tonnes of solid waste is converted to produce 10 tonnes of coal pellets. The breakthrough in technology is expected to address the issue of air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, waste management and renewable energy generation in a cost-effective and environment-friendly way. NTPC is presently using 70 to 80 tonnes per day of crop residue-based pellets. The company has envisaged consumption of 1 million tonnes of agro pellets in 2020.
