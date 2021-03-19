NTPC conferred with 'Role Model' award at 11th CII National HR Excellence Award 2020-21

New Delhi: India's largest integrated power generation company, NTPC Ltd has been conferred the prestigious 'Role Model' Award at the most coveted and prestigious 11th CII National HR Excellence Award 2020-21.

CII National Committee Chairman on Leadership and HR, Mr. Sanjay Behl presented the award, along with Ms. Indrani Kar, Head of CII's Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership to D K Patel, Director (HR) in the virtual conference "Learn from the Achievers" held on Thursday.

This award is the highest level of recognition in the field of Human Resources by Confederation of Indian Industry. Since the institutionalization of CII National HR Excellence Award, this is the only the second time when the award of Role Model has been conferred to any organization. Further, this award has been to any organization given after a period of 10 years. Importantly, NTPC is the only PSU to have received this prestigious award.

This signifies NTPC's unflinching commitment towards achieving excellence in development and management of Human Resources through continuous process improvement, engagement and learning and development opportunities. The successful implementation of HR practices is undoubtedly due to the untiring efforts and adherence to laid down norms by all employees of NTPC and commitment of the senior management that focuses on holistic development and well-being of employees & stakeholders.