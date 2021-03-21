NTPC Bongaigaon's output crosses installed capacity

Guwahati: The output of state-run power major NTPC's Bongaigaon plant in Assam has crossed its installed capacity of 750 MW for the first time since the commissioning of all its units two years ago, an official statement said on Sunday.

The plant achieved more than 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) for the first time since all the three units were commissioned in March 2019, it said.

"The station achieved the highest-ever generation of 18.2499 MUs (million units) on March 18, 2021 with 101.39 per cent PLF," NTPC Bongaigaon Senior Manager Madhurjya Singha Lahkar said in a statement.

Units I and II have crossed 100 per cent and Unit III achieved a PLF of 98.5 per cent, he said.

The total installed capacity of the plant is 750 MW, which is equivalent to 18 million units. PLF is the generated capacity against the installed

capacity.