NTPC augments solar footprint, achieves 69454 MW installed capacity

New Delhi: NTPC LimiteDAchieved 69454 MW of group installed and commercial capacity with commissioning of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV Project at NTPC Kawas, Gujarat on August 15, 2022.

NTPC is steadily lowering its carbon footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through installation of renewable energy projects in its existing stations as well as putting up of green field RE projects. The Company has planned 262 MW floating solar on over 1300 acres of its own reservoir area by installing over 9,50,000 PV modules at its various stations out of which 242 Mega Watt has been commissioned.

This includes the country's largest floating solar of 100 MW at Ramagundam in Telangana, 92 MW at Kayamkulam in Kerala, and 25 MW each at Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh and Kawas in Gujarat. These projects would light more than 2,00,000 households, and would be instrumental in reducing over half million tons of CO2 emission on an annual basis. Besides these, the projects would entail a saving of 5 Trillion litres of water per annum, sufficient to meet the yearly water requirements of 15,000 households.

NTPC has become the world's first Energy major to declare its Energy Compact goals. Recently it has collaborated with Niti Aayog to achieve the 'net zero' targets. The NTPC Group plans to achieve 60 GW of RE in by 2032. Presently, NTPC has 2.3 GW of commissioned renewable capacity with 3.9 GW under implementation and execution. NTPC also has 4.9 GW of renewable energy capacity under tendering process which will further bolster its green energy portfolio.