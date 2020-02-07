NTPC April-December PAT rises 19.74% to `8,860 crore
New Delhi: The Country's largest power generator- NTPC Ltd with a group installed capacity of 58156 MW, has declared the financial results for the third quarter and nine-month ended December 31, 2019.
For the April-December period of the current financial year, NTPC generated 191.35 Billion Units.
Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor of 67.13 per cent as against the National Average of 55.84 per cent.
For the first nine months of FY20, the Total Income was Rs 72,199.66 crore as against Rs 69,633.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, registering a growth of 3.68 per cent. For Q3 FY20, the Total income was Rs 24,022.62 crore as against Rs 24,308.01 crore in Q3 FY19.
Profit Before Tax was Rs 10,082.15 crore in April-December of FY20 as against Rs 9,135.35 crore in the corresponding period of FY19 registering a growth of 10.36 per cent. For Q3 FY20, PBT was Rs 3,422.04 crore, as against Rs 3,489.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Profit After Tax was Rs 8,860.37 crore in April-December of FY20 as against Rs 7,399.57 crore in the corresponding period of FY19, registering a growth of 19.74 per cent. For Q3 FY20, PAT was Rs 2,995.14 crore, as against Rs 2,385.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
