NTPC adds 660 MW to its installed capacity

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has added 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh to its installed capacity.

"Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station, Stage-II (2 x 660 MW) has successfully completed the trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group from March 31, 2021," a BSE filing said.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 52,385 MW and 65,810 MW, respectively, it added. In October 2019, Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2x660 MW) was added to the firm's installed capacity.