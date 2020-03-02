NTPC achieves largest ever commercial capacity addition of 5,290 MW in 2019-20
New Delhi: NTPC group has achieved its annual target of commercial capacity addition of 5,290 MW for 2019-20, well ahead of fiscal year's closure of March 31, the largest ever commercial capacity addition for the group in a single year.
The latest capacity additions are 250 MW unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station Stage-II (2 x 250 MW) and 800 MW unit of Darlipalli Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I (2 x 800 MW) with effect from March 1, 2020. In the current fiscal, NTPC has added commercial capacity at Gadarwara (800 MW), Lara (800 MW), Tanda (660 MW), Khargone (660 MW), Barauni (250 MW) and Darlipalli (800 MW) plants. These additions contributed to a total of 3,970 MW of commercial capacity addition on a standalone basis for NTPC. Further, the plants under JVs and Subsidiaries of NTPC added 1,320 MW capacity (Meja-660 MW and Nabinagar- 660 MW) in the current fiscal, thereby taking the overall commercial capacity addition to 5,290 MW in FY 2019-20.
