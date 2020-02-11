NSE adds 30 lakh new investors in 2019
New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said it has added 30 lakh new investors in 2019, a growth of 4.5 per cent over the previous year.
The exchange also crossed the milestone of three crore registered investors in January 2020, it said in a statement.
The NSE said it witnessed more than 1.2 crore new investor registrations in the last 5 years, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 per cent.
Going ahead, NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said the bourse should be looking at touching the 5 crore investor mark over the next 3 years. The growth in investor registrations has largely been driven from non-metro cities. The cities beyond the top 100 accounted for 33.7 per cent of new investor registrations, while the cities beyond the top 50, contributed to 48 per cent, indicating growing interest in the equity markets, is not restricted to the metros and a few tier-I cities, the NSE said.
