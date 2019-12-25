NPC to assess performance of power loom sector schemes

New Delhi: The National Productivity Council will undertake an evaluation study to assess the performance of four power loom sector schemes for a period from April 2017 to March 2020, to help the Centre make improvements in future schemes to achieve better outcomes for the sector by identifying existing gaps.

"The study would focus on detailed field-level interactions with central agencies involved in implementation of the projects and various stakeholders. Field study would be conducted through structured questionnaire/checklists at the cluster level on a pan-India basis," the Office of the Textile Commissioner has said.

The four schemes whose performance will be evaluated include PowerTex India, Converged Group Insurance, Revised Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development and North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme that are in place till March 2020.

The objective of the schemes being analysed is development of the decentralised power loom sector and promotion of textiles in the northeastern region.

The National Productivity Council comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.