Now, pay for fuel through ICICI FASTag at IndianOil fuel stations

New Delhi: IndianOil and ICICI Bank have joined hands to provide enhanced contactless and cashless fuelling experience at IndianOil forecourts. ICICI Bank FASTag users can now enjoy a fully digitised experience at IndianOil's fuel stations which will reduce wait time for customers.

This system is integrated with IndianOil's automation system which removes any manual intervention during the fuelling process. This integration allows for payment of petrol, diesel, and SERVO Lubricants through ICICI Bank FASTag. Under the first phase of this initiative, 3000 IndianOil retail outlets will be covered across India.

Launching this customer offering, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, "The launch of IndianOil ICICI Bank FASTag Payments is a significant leap to strengthen the aspirations of Digital India as IndianOil and ICICI Bank join hands with FASTag to provide an enhanced fuelling experience for customers. Through this rollout, ICICI Bank FASTag users can enjoy an entirely digitised experience at IndianOil's fuel stations. This system is integrated with IndianOil's automation system, which removes manual intervention during the procurement of petrol, diesel, or SERVO lubricants through ICICI Bank FASTag at IndianOil Retail Outlets. I must also underscore that this partnership stands as a testimony to our commitment towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat as it leverages the indigenously developed FAStag technology."

To avail this facility, customers must inform the customer attendant while fuelling, who will then scan the vehicle's FASTag/car numberplate. The customer will then receive an OTP to validate the transaction. The transaction will be completed when the OTP is entered in the POS machine.