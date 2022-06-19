Not easy for an airline to turn profit in India, says IATA official
Doha: It is not easy for an airline to turn a profit in India and a lot of issues such as fare caps and high taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) have to be resolved, a senior IATA official said on Sunday.
Philip Goh, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific of International Air Transport Association (IATA), made the remarks during a press conference at the 78th annual general meeting of the global airlines body here.
When asked if Vistara and Air India should be merged by the Tata Group, he replied, "Both (Vistara and Air India) are full- service carriers. Vistara is still quite small and although they have been in business for 5-6 years, they are still loss making. It is not easy to turn a profit in India. A lot of issues to overcome." Goh said he is sure that some sort of discussion must be happening between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines on the merger of Air India and Vistara.
"It does make sense to look at synergies between two similar full-service carriers, he told reporters. While talking about India, Goh said that pricing ought to be left to airlines and should not be governed the way it is being governed.
Goh said that taxation - on fuels and other things - is always an issue for the airlines. Any measures that are taken by the government that increase costs for airlines is bad for the economics of the aviation sector, he said.
The civil aviation ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on domestic airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25, 2020, after a two-month lockdown due to the
pandemic.
For example, airlines currently cannot charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 (excluding GST) on flights with a duration of less than 40 minutes.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Agnipath: 'No rollback; applicants must pledge they didn't take part...19 Jun 2022 8:15 PM GMT
No illegality in Bengal govt's Duare Ration scheme, rules Cal HC19 Jun 2022 7:50 PM GMT
India's youth not meant to be doorkeepers of BJP offices: TMC19 Jun 2022 7:47 PM GMT
PM rues politics on 'good initiatives'19 Jun 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Oppn to meet on June 2119 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT