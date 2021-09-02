Northern Rly posts highest monthly loading at 6.43 MT in August

New Delhi: Northern Railway reported highest ever monthly loading of 6.43 MT in the month of August 2021 that is an increase of 7.13 per cent over same period last year.

The previous best monthly loading was 6.29 MT achieved by Northern Railway in the month of September 2020.

General Manager Northern Railways Ashutosh Gangal informed that on mission mode, Northern Railway has set a new landmark in revenue loading during the month of August-2021 in spite of various challenges being faced by Railways due to pandemic.

Northern Railway has achieved 06.43 M.T revenue loading in the month of August -2021. It is 1.33 MT higher than monthly loading target i.e. 26.21per cent more.

Highest ever 03.62 MT Foodgrain loading is also achieved during the month of August-2021.