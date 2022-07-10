Northeast Frontier Railway records 28% growth in freight loading in June quarter

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier Railway has been continuously registering growth in freight loading. N F Railway loaded 2.979 MT during the 1st quarter of current financial year (April to June, 2022). This is an increase of 28 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. N F Railway loaded 0.910 MT during the month of June, 2022. This is an increase of 7.9 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

During the month of June, 2022, coal loading was increased by 1133.3 per cent and loading of few other commodities like stone chips, potatoes etc. were also increased by a good margin in comparison to corresponding period of last year.

During the month, dolomite loading increased by 47.7 per cent, container loading increased by 75 per cent, POL loading increased by 23.5 per cent, cement loading increased by 86.7 per cent and loading of other commodities increased by 2.2 per cent.

During the current financial year from April, 2022 to June, 2022, coal loading increased by 2515.4 per cent, dolomite loading increased by 19.9 per cent in comparison to corresponding period of last year.

Cement loading increased by 68.3 per cent, POL loading increased by 17.3 per cent, container loading increased by 27.8 per cent and other commodities increased by 21.4 per cent. It is overall increase of 28 per cent.

Freight transportation by railways is covering new boundaries as it provides the most economical & environment friendly mode for transportation of goods (perishable & non-perishable) available for customers. Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all level resulted in increased loading.