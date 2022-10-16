Northeast Frontier Railway continuously registering steady growth in freight unloading

Maligaon: Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is continuously registering a steady growth in freight unloading. During April to September of current financial year 7099 freight carrying rakes were unloaded, which is an increase of 11.33 per cent in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

N F Railway unloaded 1266 freight carrying rakes during the month of September, 2022. This is an increase of about 15.40 per cent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

Northeast Frontier Railway has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains,fertilizer, cement, coal, vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its jurisdiction.

N F Railways unloaded 678 rakes of freight carrying trains in Assam (out of which 372 were loaded with essential commodities), 146 rakes in Tripura, 24 rakes in Nagaland, six rakes in Manipur, seven rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and seven rakes in Mizoram during September, 2022. Moreover, 226 freight rakes in West Bengal and 172freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of N F Railway.