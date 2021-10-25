Non-availability of Darjeeling tea: ITA raises issue with Commerce Ministry

KOLKATA: With the non -availability of premium quality Darjeeling tea, one of the premium tea's in Bengal, the tea association has raised an issue with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry that tea import from Nepal has rose by 60 percent in the last year thus harping the sale of Darjeeling tea.

The tea association has also sent a memorandum to the state government on this regard urging them to look into the matter.

Senior members of the Indian Tea Association (ITA) said that the blending ofNepal tea is so good that most of the retailers are selling the tea to the tea shops claiming that it's Himalayan tea. The tea is also inorganic in nature .

Sujit Patra, secretary of ITA said " We have raised our issues to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry and we have mentioned that the menace of duplicate or fake Darjeeling or Himalayan long leaf is hampering the sale of original premium quality Darjeeling tea."

According to members of the tea association this is a huge concern for the tea distributors and retailers and we have urged the ministry so that FSSAI could make a regular quality check up.

"We have seen that for the past few months no members of FSSAI went for a surprise check -up to various stores and as a result the sale of fake tea from Nepal is on rise. The premium quality Darjeeling tea is not available with the retailers." Patra added.