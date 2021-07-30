NOIDA allots land to Adani for data centre

Noida: In order to boost investment in the region and create employment opportunities, the Noida authority has allotted land to Adani enterprises limited in sector 62 of Noida which will attract an invest worth Rs 2,400 crores and will generate employment for nearly 1350 people.



A total of 34,275 square meters of land has been allotted where the company is planning to set up one of its largest data centres. Through allotment the Noida authority will generate a revenue of Rs 103.41 crores.

Besides Adani, the Noida Authority has also allotted another 16,350 sqm land in sector 145 to MAQ India to set up a IT facility. The company will invest Rs 250 crores in the region creating job opportunities for nearly 2500 people while a revenue worth Rs 33.90 crores will be generated to Noida authority against the allotment.

In these two allotments, Noida authority will get revenues of Rs 137.31 crore, with an investment potential of Rs2,650 crore and employment for 3,850 persons.

A senior Noida authority officer informed that the authority focuses on encouraging industrialisation in the city with keeping priority to boost up IT/ITES schemes so as to create new job opportunities and revenue generation under their scheme launched in 2020.