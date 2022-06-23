No purchase of coal from Russia after April 20, says Tata Steel
New Delhi: Tata Steel has not made any purchase of PCI coal from Russia post its April announcement of severing business ties with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
On April 20, Tata Steel had said it would stop doing business with Russia. To ensure business continuity, all its steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia.
"Tata Steel would like to issue a clarification in view of the incorrect information floating around in some sections of the media with respect to the buying/ importing of coal from Russia," the spokesperson said.
A deal for supply of 75,000 tonne of PCI coal was finalised in March 2022 and the contract became effective weeks before Tata Steel's April announcement.
The shipment was received in May 2022 to honour the business commitment made before the announcement.
"Post the announcement, Tata Steel has not made any fresh purchase of PCI coal from Russia. As a responsible corporate, we have and will continue to remain committed to our stated stance and resulting obligations," the spokesperson said.
The pulverised coal is used by steelmakers in the blast furnace(BF) as an auxiliary fuel. Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) is a process that involves injecting large volumes of fine coal particles into the raceway of the BF.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
After offering to resign, Uddhav moves out of official residence22 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades22 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
12 more die; Brahmaputra, and Barak continue to rise22 Jun 2022 7:26 PM GMT
CUET-UG will be conducted from July 15 to August 1022 Jun 2022 7:25 PM GMT
CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks ...22 Jun 2022 7:21 PM GMT