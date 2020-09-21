No layoffs; salary cuts to be reviewed in Jan 2021: Vistara CEO

New Delhi: Vistara, which has implemented various cost-saving measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, will review salary cuts in January but has not laid off any of its nearly 4,000 employees, according to the airline's chief.

Domestic airlines industry has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent suspension of local and international flight services.

Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said that there have been no job cuts at the airline in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There have been no job cuts at Vistara, and therefore, the staff strength remains the same as earlier nearly 4,000 employees," he said.

Many airlines globally as well as some domestic carriers have resorted to salary cuts as well as layoffs and furloughs in efforts to reduce expenses due to challenging business

conditions.